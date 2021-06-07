CPW: Two men hurt in wildlife attacks in one week

A bull elk grazes at Rocky Mountain National Park. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding the public that elk and moose can be dangers after two incidents in the state last week.



Wildlife officials are sounding alarms following two elderly men being injured in moose and elk attacks over the last week.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one man was hurt in Steamboat Springs on May 29 and another in Evergreen on June 3.

Neither incident was believed to have been a result of irresponsible behavior, but wildlife officials are using them as examples that people need to respect wildlife and their space, especially this time of year.

According to CPW, an elderly man was knocked over May 29 in Steamboat Springs and stomped by a cow moose with two calves.

The man reportedly told wildlife officials that his small dog was outside unleashed when he heard the dog barking and realized a moose was in the area. The man stepped forward to grab the dog, and that is when the moose charged at him. He was examined for minor injuries on site.

On Thursday, reports came in of a cow elk charging people in Evergreen. A 90-year-old man injured his hip, although no contact between the man and the elk is believed to have been made. The man was sent to the hospital to evaluate his injury.

Other aggressive behavior of moose in Steamboat Springs and elk in Evergreen and Estes Park was reported within the last week. Similar scenarios with moose, elk and deer often take place across Colorado, including in Grand County.

Because of that, state wildlife officials are issuing their annual warnings to avoid elk, moose and deer, especially ones that have newborns.

“Cows will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” Wildlife Officer Tim Woodward said in a statement. “Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”