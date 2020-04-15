CPW urges boaters to stay local, restrict passengers to household
As spring slowly defrosts Grand County’s waterways, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging residents to continue following health and social distancing guidelines when it comes to boating.
All boat ramps, marinas and shorelines remain open at state parks, but park rangers are seeing a rise in multiple, non-family units getting out on boats in close proximity at state parks with lakes.
People should only go boating with the people they are currently living with, officials said. Social distancing is not the time to invite friends or extended family to join in.
Additionally, CPW is urging the public to only go boating in local areas and to not travel to lakes out of county. Boaters need to comply with all public health requirements to stop the spread of COVID-19 in addition to CPW’s aquatic nuisance species regulations.
State parks are reporting a big increase in boating in March and April as compared to the same time last year, but boaters should take care not to congregate in groups larger than 10.
During inspection, boaters should stay at least six feet away from staff at all times and wait until the inspector calls them up to the station. If you have a green seal receipt, keep you window closed and show it to the inspector through the window glass.
