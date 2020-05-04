CPW urges paddleboarders to wear life vests, recreate close to home

In accordance with public health orders, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding paddleboarders to stick to areas within 10 miles of their residence and to take precautions.

CPW is urging paddleboarders to wear life vests or flotation devices, maintain a six foot distance from others and follow all local and state coronavirus guidelines when recreating.

Flotation devices are particularly important when recreating in cold water, since falling into water that’s around 50 degrees can lead to hypothermia quickly.

“So many people see paddleboards as low risk, but if you fall off your board into cold water you can get into trouble very quickly,” said Kirsten Copeland, manager of Ridgway State Park. “The water is really cold now, but at most other Colorado reservoirs the water stays cold enough throughout the summer season to be dangerous.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Colorado boating regulations require adults to carry a flotation device on paddleboards.