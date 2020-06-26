CPW warns of elk, moose defending young

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have seen a number of elk and moose conflicts resulting in injuries to both people and dogs since May, and are cautioning everyone to be vigilant this time of year.

Because elk, deer, moose and other wild animals are currently rearing their newborn offspring, there is an increased possibility of a serious wildlife encounter.

A major catalyst in serious conflicts with elk and moose include the presence of dogs or people making unwise choices when viewing wildlife, officials said.

While there have been no major incidents in Grand County this year, there have been three elk incidents in Jefferson County and a moose attack in Larimer County.

All three elk incidents involved walkers with dogs that got a bit too close to a cow elk. A woman broke her knee getting out of the way of a charging elk, and a dog came away with a bloody nose.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The moose incident involved a cow that had recently given birth and trampled a man. He was sent to a hospital to treat his injuries.

People should keep their distance from wildlife, especially during this time of year. Having dogs off leash often escalates run-ins with wildlife.

For what to do if you encounter a wild animal, visit the CPW website.