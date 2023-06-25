CPW’s Wildlife Habitat Program offers $11 million in incentives to landowners

Ramah State Wildlife Area is one of 120 properties protected by the Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program.

Wayne D. Lewis/Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened the application period for its Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program, which offers funding opportunities to landowners who are willing to place conservation easements on their property.

The program offers incentives for property owners who want to provide public access to their land for wildlife-related recreation opportunities or provide protected wildlife habitat. By funding conservation easements and fee title purchases, Parks and Wildlife can accomplish strategic conservation and public access goals.

During the 2023 cycle, $11 million will be available for landowners who wish to participate in the program. The revenue is funded through the sale of Habitat Stamps, hunting and fishing licenses and through Parks and Wildlife’s partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado, which invests proceeds of the Colorado Lottery into conservation and recreation projects.

Anyone interested should complete an application that includes the address of the proposed easement. It should also include at least one of Parks and Wildlife’s 2023 funding priorities:

Big game winter range and migration corridors

Public access for hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing

Riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity to conserved lands

Protecting habitat species of concern.

Applications are due on Oct. 10 by 5 p.m. Applicants are advised to contact a Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program manager prior to submitting their application.

For additional information contact Amanda Nims at 303-291-7296 or email Amanda.Nims@state.co.us .