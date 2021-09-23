Crash closes US Highway 34 outside Granby
Authorities are responding to a head-on collision at US Highway 34 and US Highway 40.
A Grand County Sheriff’s Office representative confirmed that an injury accident occurred at the intersection just outside of Granby. US Highway 34 has been closed and detours are in place.
This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.
