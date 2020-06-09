There will be an opportunity to “Create Your Own Hero” during a virtual drawing session at 2 p.m. June 24 in which participants will design champions of all walks of life from their own homes.

In my earliest days, I found heroes within the pages of my favorite comic books. They were fantastic individuals who wore brightly colored costumes and possessed incredible abilities. These champions personified all that was good, confronted the most wicked of evils, and ultimately, even in those rare instances where they met defeat, stood triumphant.

As I got a little older, I discovered that heroes walked among us, also possessing incredible abilities, which they used for the benefit of humanity. They existed in a world far removed from my own — as sports stars, musicians, actors, activists, and even politicians. The mere act of observing their real-life successes routinely contributed to the betterment of my life.

As I got older still, I believed there were no heroes at all. Those I once idolized, even the idealistic super-heroes of my youth, were nothing but property, puppets of soulless corporations and the heartless elite. I found my admiration reserved for the anti-hero; dark, brooding individuals, seething with outrage, unwilling to stomach the complacent injustices hiding in plain sight within society. With cutting words and actions they fought endlessly for what they believed to be right, and though there was little hope of triumph, they never stopped fighting.

Today, at the oldest I’ve ever been, I find myself surrounded by heroes. They are my friends and family, neighbors, even strangers who I will never know. Go to a grocery store, a service station, a utilities company, a government building, a school, a library, and you will find them. Simply walk down the street and you will encounter dozens and dozens of them without even realizing it. They have no special powers or elaborate costumes. They are hardly different from you or me. They are literally everywhere.

What is a hero to you? I invite you and your family to share your answer with our community at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Join me and librarian Emily Pedersen for a “Create Your Own Hero” virtual drawing session, where we will design champions of all walks of life from the comfort and safety of our homes. To participate one simply needs a drawing utensil, a piece of paper, an idea, and the willingness to combine the three. Expert drawing skills are not needed, and all are welcome. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit http://www.gcld.org.