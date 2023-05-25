Creative spirits can beautify Granby during art contests

A vibrant flower display at The Bowerbird's Den during the 2022 #lovegranby contest. This year, the Granby Public Art Committee is hosting two art contests for Granby creatives to brighten the town.

Granby Public Art Committee/Courtesy Photo

Calling all Granby artists – residents can become involved in two projects to show off their creative side. Granby’s Public Art Committee has organized both projects to help beautify the town.

#lovegranby community art project

The fourth annual #lovegranby community art project is now open for submissions. Each year, businesses and artists collaborate to bring color to storefronts throughout Granby. This year’s color is orange.

Participants can use what they have (spare parts, tires, rocks, broken toys, etc.) to create a DIY storefront or yard display. Participants create sustainable and unique pieces by upcycling materials and giving them new life.

The entrance of Sky-Hi News is decorated with an orange floral arrangement for this year’s community art project.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

In the past, projects have included floral artwork on the side of buildings, art made from old tires, painted benches, refashioned chairs and more. All creations prove that Granby residents are innovative and enterprising when it comes to displaying community pride.

Projects should be completed by June 20; participants can email photos of their art to PAC@townofgranby.com . Voting will be open until July 3 and winners will be announced July 4.

A “tire man” created by Two Pines Supply during the 2022 #lovegranby contest.

Granby Public Art Committee/Courtesy Photo

Granby Skatepark community mural project

The skatepark next to the Granby Library is a popular spot for both kids and adults. To brighten up the concrete features, the arts committee and public parks committee are looking for up to 10 artists. These artists will bring their own supplies to add color and flare to the skatepark from June 12-14. High school students are welcome to apply.

The application deadline is May 28. Artists can apply by submitting a sketch of the intended artwork to the arts committee.

The overall theme of the project is skateboarding culture and lifestyle. Since it is a public space, artwork needs to be appropriate for all ages. Accent areas will be painted orange. Participants will create art on non-skateable surfaces. They are encouraged to incorporate the color orange (as little or as much as they envision) to provide cohesiveness between the artwork.

There are six different individual spaces and one larger collaborative space that will be split into four sections. The art committee will select up to 10 artists. A stipend will also be provided, upon completion of artwork on June 14. Stipends range from $600-$400, depending on the location of the art.

Once everyone has laid their paintbrushes down, two committees will vote on their favorite pieces. The first-place winner will earn $750, the second-place winner $500 and the third-place winner $250. Learn more at about the contest or apply at GranbyArt.com/Skatepark .

“Public art is a perfect way to build community in our town. The skatepark project will bring local artists and high school students together to bring color and artistic inspiration to a public area that is already abuzz with the athletes of all ages that use it,” Autumn Bishop stated, who is the chairperson of the public arts committee. “The #lovegranby project is for everyone’s yard or business. Whether or not you consider yourself an artist, just use what you already have – forget perfection and have fun creating.”

Schedule

May 28: Deadline for artist submissions.

June 1: Notification of selected artists.

June 5: Spaces will be cleaned and primed by committee volunteers.

June 12-14: Artists begin painting Monday, June 12, at 9 a.m. and complete their projects by Wednesday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

June 21: Art will be available for public viewing on National Go Skateboarding Day.

The Granby Skatepark will get some life and color during the community mural project from June 12-14.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Email PAC@townofgranby.com if you are a business that would like to be paired with an artist, or an artist that would like to be paired with a business. Learn more at about the contest at GranbyArt.com/Community-Art-Project .