Credit card skimmer found on ATM at 7-Eleven
The Granby Police Department posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that a credit card skimmer was found on an ATM in the Granby 7-Eleven. The post encourages recent ATM users to contact their financial institutions and check for fraudulent charges.
Credit card skimmers record card information, and thieves who install them use the stolen information to make fraudulent purchases. The Granby Police shared tips to identify skimmers in their post, which involve checking for irregularities in credit card readers. The Granby Police’s tips focus on ATMs and gas pumps, but skimmers could be attached to other point of sale machines as well.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User