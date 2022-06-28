Credit card skimmer found on ATM at 7-Eleven

A skimmer found by Fraser Winter Park Police in 2019. Police did not believe anyone’s information was stolen from this device.

Fraser Winter Park Police/Courtesy Photo

The Granby Police Department posted Tuesday morning on Facebook that a credit card skimmer was found on an ATM in the Granby 7-Eleven. The post encourages recent ATM users to contact their financial institutions and check for fraudulent charges.

Credit card skimmers record card information, and thieves who install them use the stolen information to make fraudulent purchases. The Granby Police shared tips to identify skimmers in their post, which involve checking for irregularities in credit card readers. The Granby Police’s tips focus on ATMs and gas pumps , but skimmers could be attached to other point of sale machines as well.