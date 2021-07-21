US Forest Service reports two fires near Rollins Pass
Crews continue to monitor area for other lightning starts
A U.S. Forest Service update on a fire that was reported Tuesday near Rollins Pass has confirmed there are actually two spot fires burning in the area outside Winter Park.
On Wednesday, the USFS said two fires were started by lightning strikes, one near the Riflesight Trailhead and the other near the Rogers Pass Trailhead in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest.
The fires’ potential to spread is low, particularly with rain over the area in the near forecast, according to the Forest Service. No homes are threatened at this time.
Eight people have been assigned to the Riflesight Fire, which is about one-tenth of an acre and burning in spruce-fir and blowdown. The fire also got 600 gallons of water dumped on it by a Type 3 helicopter.
The Rogers Pass Fire is a single-tree fire burning in downed and dead trees south of the Moffat Tunnel.
Rain is expected Wednesday afternoon and throughout the week.
Aircraft are expected to fly over the area throughout the week to ensure no other fires started from lightening.
Firefighters had responded to a smoke report Tuesday evening about two miles southwest of Rollins Pass.
