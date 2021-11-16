Crews extinguish car fire near Grouse Mountain
Responders quickly put out a car fire Monday near Grouse Mountain.
Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Protection District and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the vehicle fire on County Road 21.
The vehicle had broken down Sunday was being towed out Monday when the engine compartment caught fire, according to Kremmling Fire.
