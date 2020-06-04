Crews extinguish RV fire on US Highway 34 in minutes

Grand Fire and Grand Lake Fire responded to a flaming RV around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a trailer park off US Highway 34.

An RV at the Roadside Trailer Park on Highway 34 caught fire near the refrigerator, but it’s unclear what the cause of the fire was, according to Schelly Olson, spokeswoman for Grand Fire.

Fire crews had the blaze out within minutes, but the fire damaged the RV, the car next to it and some surrounding trees. Olson added there were no injuries from the fire.

Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Police and Colorado State Patrol also responded.