Local crews extinguish small wildfire; tire failure identified as cause, GCSO says
Local agencies have put out a small wildfire that was apparently sparked by a tire failure along US Highway 40 on Friday.
According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Kremmling Fire, Kremmling police and the sheriff’s office responded to the tenth-acre fire east of Kremmling at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday.
The fire was put out without any evacuations, though traffic in the area is expected to be affected in the short term.
According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was determined to be the result of a tire failure on a trailer.
<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FGrandCountySheriff%2Fposts%2F2896130887296646&show_text=true&width=500″ width=”500″ height=”685″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”true” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share”></iframe>
