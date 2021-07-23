Local crews extinguish small wildfire; tire failure identified as cause, GCSO says

Kremmling Fire, the Kremmling Police Department and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small wildfire along US Highway 40, east of Kremmling, on Friday. The fire has been extinguished.

Posted on Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Local agencies have put out a small wildfire that was apparently sparked by a tire failure along US Highway 40 on Friday.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Kremmling Fire, Kremmling police and the sheriff’s office responded to the tenth-acre fire east of Kremmling at approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday.

The fire was put out without any evacuations, though traffic in the area is expected to be affected in the short term.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire was determined to be the result of a tire failure on a trailer.

