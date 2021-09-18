Crews fighting structure fire in Rocky Mountain National Park

Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, a fire was reported at the Glacier Creek Stables near Bear Lake Road, according to park officials. The fire is currently limited to one structure in the Glacier Creek Stables area.

Officials said that fire units are on scene working the structure. Bear Lake Road is currently closed for inbound traffic due to emergency vehicle traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.