Crews get containment on Black Mountain Fire
Officials say lightning sparked the flames
With rain falling steadily Thursday on the Black Mountain Fire burning northeast of Kremmling, the Type 3 Incident Management Team got its first containment on the blaze.
As of Friday morning, the fire was still 416 acres and 13% contained. Additionally, the investigation into the cause of the fire, which started around 1 p.m. on Aug. 29, concluded it was started by lightning.
Fire crews are spending Thursday working to extend containment, particularly on the eastern edge of the fire. Currently, over 170 personnel are assigned to the fire.
Between Tuesday and Thursday, the fire received about a half inch of rain. Rain is forecast to continue throughout Friday, but clears up by the weekend.
Rain created some muddy and unsafe roads on Tuesday and Wednesday,, which kept some fire crews at the operations base. Fire crews that had camped near the fire edge continued to work on containment.
The areas of K11, north of Parshall, and the west half HSS21, north of Hot Sulphur Springs, remain under pre-evacuation orders. To see the countywide evacuation map, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/156/Office-of-Emergency-Management.
An area closure exists in the Routt National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management land and County Road 21 is closed to traffic.
Grand County is currently in Stage 1 fire restrictions, which does not allow dispersed fires.
