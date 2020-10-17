Crews prepare for more growth after night of evacuations due to East Troublesome Fire

The East Troublesome Fire is burning eastward with multiple evacuations orders in place and other neighborhoods on pre-evacuation notice.

As of 11:40 p.m. Friday, the fire size was 11,329 acres with 152 personnel working on the fire. A red flag warning is in effect through 6 p.m. today with 25 mph sustained winds and up to 45 mph gusts.

The fire is spreading up to a half mile per hour east toward Highway 125, possibly reaching the highway by this evening. Highway 125 is closed from mile post 0 to 27 due to heavy smoke and its proximity to the fire. There is no estimated time for reopening.

In a morning update, fire officials said they are working on the west side of the blaze to establish an anchor point. On Friday, crews were able to work on a dozer line south of the fire, utilizing the road system and retardant as well.

The fire’s spread continues east, which is where most of the smoke and heat of the fire is coming from. Friday night saw a lot of movement on the southeast and northeast side and today crews are expecting the northeast and southeast “fingers” of the fire to rap out and spread toward the 125 corridor.

“On the 125 corridor, we will have resources out there, patrolling and assessing structures,” the fire official said.

Heavy smoke made it hard to have an air attack on Friday, but crews are also in the northern area of the fire doing structure assessment. They plan to do the same on the west side today.

Evacuations have been ordered for both sides of Highway 125 from mile post 5 to the Grand/Jackson County line along with the Kinney Creek and Sheriff’s Creek areas. Evacuation orders remain in effect for the northern part of County Road 21 and the Big Horn Park subdivision.

Other areas to the west of US Highway 34 are under pre-evacuation orders. The town limits of Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs are not under any pre-evacuation or evacuation orders.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office online map

Screen-Shot-2020-10-17-at-9.15.05-AM

“I recognize that this fire behavior is concerning many of you, especially with the massive amount of smoke and visible flames on the hillsides,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a Facebook post. “We have plans in place, defined action points for pre-evacuation and evacuation needs, and are making the very best decisions for our community.”

Evacuees and those who have chosen to evacuate early are asked to register using the East Troublesome Fire Evacuee(s) Registration Form to assist with the re-entry process.