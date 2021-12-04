Crews respond to agricultural fire near Windy Gap

An agricultural burn got out of control around 2:48 p.m. Saturday near Windy Gap.

Grand County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy photo

Fire crews and law enforcement are responding to an out-of-control agricultural burn near Windy Gap on County Road 57.

Crews received a call around 2:48 p.m. Saturday for the fire, which is producing a lot of smoke. Grand Fire Assistant Chief Schelly Olson said the fire is about five acres.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Per the Middle Park Conservation District , agricultural burning is limited to the “burning of irrigation ditches and/or fields to prepare land for the growing of commercial crops or grazing of livestock.”

Grand Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs Fire, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Grand County EMS are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.