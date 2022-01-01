US Highway 34 reopens following car accident turned car fire
2:30 p.m. update: US Highway 34 has reopened.
Original: Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle crash and car fire on US Highway 34 near Granby.
Highway 34 between mile markers three and four is temporarily closed, according to the Grand Fire Protection District.
Grand Fire, Grand Lake Fire, Grand County EMS, Granby police and the sheriff’s office are on scene.
