Crews respond to new blaze burning west of Black Mountain Fire
Crews are responding to another wildfire start northeast of Kremmling.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office estimated the fire to be about 1.5 acres as of Sunday afternoon. It is burning in grass near the intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 2, which is about 2.5 miles west of the Black Mountain Fire.
The Hot Sulphur Springs Parshall Fire Protection District is responding to the fire along with three engines from the Black Mountain Fire incident response team. Crews were working on mop-up operations as of 4 p.m.
The Black Mountain Fire broke out Aug. 29. As of Sunday morning, it was reported to be 416 acres and 35% contained.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Crews respond to new blaze burning west of Black Mountain Fire
Crews are responding to another wildfire start northeast of Kremmling.