Crews respond to new column of smoke near Monarch Lake

Fire crews are enroute to a new column of smoke near Monarch Lake and the Arapaho Bay Campground.

According to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, helicopters from the US Forest Service are also enroute.

The US Forest Service reported that the fire is at 1/10 acre. Drivers are being turned around as they approach the parking area for Monarch lake.

This smoke column is separate from the plumes visible in Grand County from the Williams Fork and Cameron Peak wildfires.

This story will be updated as it develops.