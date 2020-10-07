Evacuations issued for Spring Creek neighborhood due to wildfire

A view of the smoke from a new wildfire that broke out near Kremmling this afternoon.

Courtesy Kremmling Fire

Updated 4:30 p.m.: The Spring Creek subdivision is being evacuated to the Kremmling fairgrounds after a wildfire broke out in the Dice Hill area.

The Blue Valley area is on pre-evacuation orders at this time.

According to Grand Fire, the blaze is around 25 acres in heavy timber based on an estimate from an aircraft.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office shared the cause of the fire is unknown.

Spring Creek Fire10/7/20 1620hrs"The Grand County Sheriff has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER for the Spring… Posted by Grand County Sheriff's Office – Colorado on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Original story: A new wildfire broke out in Kremmling on Wednesday afternoon amid warm and dry conditions in Grand County.

Kremmling Fire and other local emergency agencies are responding to a smoke report near the Spring Creek subdivision south of town, according to the fire department.

Smoke was reported in the area around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.