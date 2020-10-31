Crews rush to finish US 34 resurfacing project

A small flame burns on the edge of the East Troublesome Fire just north of US Highway 34, as seen from County Road 61 on Oct. 23.

Amy Golden / agolden@skyhinews.com

Construction has resumed on the paving project along US Highway 40 north of Granby after crews evacuated Oct. 21 due to the East Troublesome Fire.

With the unexpected pause, there is an urgent need to complete portions of the project to maintain safety as it nears completion, officials said. Work resumed Friday to pave a short, critically important section of the project with the support of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews will also work Saturday to ensure paving is completed quickly. The weather window for completing this work is rapidly closing with winter approaching. Work will take place on northbound US 34 from the north end of the new bridge over the Colorado River spanning 1.5 miles north.

Emergency vehicles will have priority for traveling through the project. Crews will work to minimize traffic impacts as much as possible, but drivers should plan for one-lane alternating traffic with 20 minute delays along the 15-mile stretch for the coming week.