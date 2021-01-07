Grand County police blotter, Dec. 28-Jan.3

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 245 calls from Dec. 28-Jan. 3 while dispatchers answered 549 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

5:35 p.m. — A car was stuck on a non-motorized trail on County Road 8307 in Fraser near Sunset Ridge. Police are reminding drivers to be aware of signage designating trails from roads, especially when snow makes it difficult to differentiate.

Thursday, Dec. 31

10:06 p.m. — A caller reported a noise complaint for an “obnoxious sound” near Timber Court in Granby. Officers responded and found juveniles at the ski slope with air horns, which they were asked to stop honking.

Saturday, Jan. 2

2:12 p.m. — Snowmobilers were reported on private property on County Road 627 outside Granby. When police contacted the snowmobilers, they explained they had permission from the owner of the property.

3:39 p.m. — A caller reported an unattended flash fire at a home on County Road 6412 in Granby. The fire turned out to be an attended campfire inside a fire ring.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.