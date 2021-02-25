Grand County police blotter, Feb. 14-20

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 166 calls from Feb. 14-20 while dispatchers answered 417 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

12:42 p.m. — A black horse was reported loose on Garnet Avenue in Granby. Animal control officers responded and helped reunite the horse and owner.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

11:52 a.m. — A rottweiler and its puppy were seen loose near Village Road in Granby off US Highway 40. Animal control officers were unable to locate the dogs.

1:33 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a ditch on Clayton Street in Fraser. It appeared as if someone had tried to push the car out, but failed, however, police couldn’t contact the owner and no incident report was filed. The car was red tagged and officers left contact information.

Thursday, Feb. 18

2:52 p.m. — Painters at a house on County Road 40 in Granby accidentally set off a fire alarm.

Friday, Feb. 19

7:59 p.m. — A truck hit a moose on US Highway 34 outside Granby. The moose had to be put down due to its injuries, while the truck had damage.

10:43 p.m. — Neighbors at residential complex in Winter Park reported a party for loud music and a verbal altercation. When police responded, the music was turned down, though no one was cited since the noise from the hallway wasn’t unreasonable.

Saturday, Feb. 20

3:22 p.m. — Police responded to a truck on a snowmobile trail outside Grand Lake off US Highway 34. The truck was stuck in the snow in front of Parker’s Platoon.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.