Grand County police blotter, Feb. 28-March 6
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 179 calls from Feb. 28-March 6 while dispatchers answered 385 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, March 1
7:45 a.m. — Deputies assisted Kremmling police in getting a deer free from a fence on Eagle Avenue where it was stuck.
4:35 p.m. — A private property owner reported snowmobilers trespassing on their lot off Byers Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Tuesday, March 2
12:22 p.m. — A caller reported a strong smell of natural gas in a Winter Park building. Xcel was notified and found a leak at the meter.
4:43 p.m. — Grand Lake Fire responded to a report of a leaking propane tank and turned it off.
9:22 p.m. — Deputies removed several pairs of shoes causing a hazard on US Highway 40 in Granby.
Wednesday, March 3
3:20 p.m. — A Toyota 4Runner was stuck behind a closed gate on Arapahoe Road in Winter Park after driving around it, but deputies couldn’t find the owner. The car was removed from the area with the help of a snowcat and deputies contacted the owner to inform them of a citation.
11:40 p.m. — Residents of Iron Horse Way in Winter Park reported the sounds of someone using a loud saw and other construction tools. Deputies responded and issued a man actively working on construction a warning and asked him to leave.
Thursday, March 4
7:16 p.m. — A report of potential fireworks or shots fired was called in from County Road 465 in Grand Lake.
8:18 p.m. — A man was reportedly standing outside a business on Agate Avenue in Granby threatening someone inside the business and waiting to start a fight. Police resolved the situation.
Friday, March 5
12:47 p.m. — Deputies assisted Winter Park Ski Patrol with escorting an angry guest off the mountain and released the guest on a trespassing warning.
3:05 p.m. — An attempted car theft was reported from Winter Park Resort. The car had obvious damage to the driver’s side lock.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
