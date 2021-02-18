Grand County police blotter, Feb. 6-13

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 187 calls from Feb. 7-13 while dispatchers answered 411 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Feb. 7

7:43 a.m. — A white Dodge pickup truck was reported stolen from County Road 509 in Fraser.

12:19 p.m. — Another car, a black Toyota 4Runner, was reported stolen from an Old Town parking lot in Winter Park. Police found the vehicle later, parked in a different lot.

4:40 p.m. — Deputies closed the eastbound lane of US Highway 40 outside Fraser to help tow multiple slide-offs.

Monday, Feb. 8

1:57 p.m. — A gray Chevrolet Silverado was broken into on Forest Service Road 315 in Kremmling, causing damage to the car.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

9:41 a.m. — A dog and a pig were seen on US Highway 34 in Granby.

Thursday, Feb. 11

11:45 a.m. — Downed cables were reported in the alley behind the old Spirits n’ Things store on US Highway 40 in Granby. No sparks were reported.

Friday, Feb. 12

4:30 p.m. — A neighbor on Mercy Drive in Fraser reported a dog tied up alone outside barking excessively and it was unclear if the dog was in distress. The owner was contacted.

Saturday, Feb. 13

4:27 p.m. — An uncovered trash truck was creating a hazard on US Highway 40 in Granby.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.