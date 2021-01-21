Grand County police blotter, Jan. 10-17

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 226 calls from Jan. 10-17 while dispatchers answered 519 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 10

3:22 p.m. — A restaurant in Grand Lake reported a dine and dash when customers left without paying the bill.

8:20 p.m. — The Hot Sulphur Springs Resort requested assistance with a group of people refusing to get out of the pools after being asked several times by staff.

Monday, Jan. 11

10:46 a.m. — Animal control picked up a red heeler mix near Rudi’s Deli in Winter Park.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

4:48 p.m. — A blue Tahoe on US Highway 40 milepost 219 near Granby was blocking the eastbound lane. Colorado State Patrol also responded and the car was pushed off the road.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

11:59 a.m. — Two huskies were seen loose near the First Creek Trailhead. The caller was able to get one of the dogs near the Second Creek Trailhead, but the other husky was unable to be found.

Thursday, Jan. 14

9:54 p.m. — Police responded to a motorist assist for a dark SUV that had slid off US Highway 40 around milepost 219 near Granby.

Friday, Jan. 15

9:04 p.m. — A caller reported a nearby party setting off fireworks and lighting small fires on County Road 849 in Tabernash.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.