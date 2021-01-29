Grand County police blotter, Jan. 17-24

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 187 calls from Jan. 17-24 while dispatchers answered 460 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 17

2:14 p.m. — A caller reported that she had picked up a medium brown dog on Berthoud Pass and after attempting to find the owner, took it home to Denver. The owner was located in Winter Park and the caller was able to reconnect the dog with the owner.

Friday, Jan. 22

1:43 p.m. — A potential human body was reported on the eastbound side of US Highway 40 in Tabernash. Deputies responded and found a tent and camping pad on the side of the road in the area.

5:44 p.m. — A caller on County Road 640 reported hearing a man crying for help, potentially from a snowmobile that was parked on the lake. When emergency agencies responded, deputies found a man ice fishing who had been calling to his friends after he caught a fish.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.