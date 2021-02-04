Grand County police blotter, Jan. 24-30
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 140 calls from Jan. 24-30 while dispatchers answered 394 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, Jan. 24
8:15 a.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen out of Fraser.
Friday, Jan. 29
5:48 p.m. — Callers in Grand Lake reported hearing an explosion and seeing a nearby house on fire. Emergency agencies responded to extinguish the flames, which were contained to an outbuilding.
6:33 p.m. — A caller heard shots fired in the area of Big Churches in Tabernash.
Saturday, Jan. 30
3:10 p.m. — A Granby business’ security cameras showed an unknown person entering the shop and opening doors.
8:42 p.m. — Illegal fireworks were reported in Kremmling.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
