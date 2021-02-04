Grand County police blotter, Jan. 24-30

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 140 calls from Jan. 24-30 while dispatchers answered 394 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 24

8:15 a.m. — A catalytic converter was reported stolen out of Fraser.

Friday, Jan. 29

5:48 p.m. — Callers in Grand Lake reported hearing an explosion and seeing a nearby house on fire. Emergency agencies responded to extinguish the flames, which were contained to an outbuilding.

6:33 p.m. — A caller heard shots fired in the area of Big Churches in Tabernash.

Saturday, Jan. 30

3:10 p.m. — A Granby business’ security cameras showed an unknown person entering the shop and opening doors.

8:42 p.m. — Illegal fireworks were reported in Kremmling.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.