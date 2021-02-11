Grand County police blotter, Jan. 31-Feb. 6

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 198 calls from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 while dispatchers answered 467 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, Jan. 31

11:41 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs locked in a car without the windows rolled down in Winter Park.

2:49 p.m. — A person who was on public health isolation orders was reportedly not complying with them. Deputies were able to speak to the person over the phone, who said they would comply going forward.

Monday, Feb. 1

1:19 p.m. — Individuals stuck inside an elevator on Trail Court Circle in Winter Park were released by emergency personnel.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

9:11 a.m. — Multiple fire alarms at the Fraser Valley Rec District went off due to drywall dust.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

1:28 a.m. — A caller reported a dead deer on Thompson Street in Granby.

10:18 a.m. — Cattle were reported on US Highway 40 outside Hot Sulphur Springs. They were returned to their ranch.

5:01 p.m. — A car struck a telephone pole on Agate Avenue in Granby.

Friday, Feb. 5

8:17 p.m. — Snowmobilers near Red Dirt Reservoir called for help when they became stranded and exhausted without equipment to be outside overnight. Search and Rescue were able to locate the parties and get them out.

11:28 p.m. — A caller on County Road 64 in Grand Lake reported a person was shooting a firearm outside a nearby lodge.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.