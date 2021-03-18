Grand County police blotter, March 7-13

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 185 calls from March 7-13 while dispatchers answered 442 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, March 7

9:24 a.m. — A car drove off from a Granby gas station while the pump was still attached, causing a small fuel spill.

6:31 p.m. — A car was reportedly throwing sparks while driving on US Highway 40 outside Granby before turning onto County Road 54. Deputies were unable to locate the car.

Monday, March 8

11:21 a.m. — A Grand Lake resident reported a fraudulent unemployment claim using their name.

9:03 p.m. — Deputies responded to a suspicious incident in Kremmling where a camper door had been left open and a truck was seen hanging around until it sped off when spotted. The owners of the camper were reportedly out of town at the time.

10:40 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on County Road 574 in Granby that police determined was just a worker eating dinner following their shift.

Tuesday, March 9

3:15 p.m. — A Winter Park resident reported that they’d had a license plate stolen from a car that had been taken to the salvage yard. The resident had received a traffic ticket in the mail from a state toll road for the missing license plate.

Wednesday, March 10

5:08 p.m. — An ongoing noise issue with the tubing hill in Fraser was reported again.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.