Man allegedly choked partner

Kevin Dumais



Police arrested a man after coming upon a verbal disagreement in Hot Sulphur Springs.

A man, identified as Kevin Dumais, 58, and a woman were yelling at one another around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 when a patrol officer arrived, according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman told police that she and Dumais had gotten into a fight and alleged that Dumais punched her in the mouth and choked her. The affidavit says the officer saw bruising on the woman’s face and neck.

Dumais allegedly said the woman had scratched at his face, though the affidavit says the officer didn’t see any injuries or marks on Dumais’ face. Dumais said the woman told him that she would get him arrested and bruised herself.

The officer arrested Dumais, who faces a felony domestic violence charge of assault. He posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond on Jan. 16.

No attorney is yet listed for Dumais. He is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 22.