Straight Creek Fire in Summit County 100% contained
Firefighters have fully contained the 8-acre Straight Creek Fire, according to the most recent update from U.S. Forest Service spokesperson David Boyd.
The fire started Thursday, June 10, about two miles east of Dillon in the Straight Creek area. Sunday afternoon, June 13, Hotshot crews completed their work reinforcing containment lines and mopping up the area. Local fire crews will continue to monitor the burn area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Forest Service.
The Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system remain closed.
