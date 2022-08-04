Crooked Riders
Seven hundred or so cyclists descended on Grand County the weekend of July 23 for two races hosted out of the Rendezvous Event Center: the Outside Events Crooked Gravel ride, which takes cues from Denver-born seven-time Tour de France racer Ron Kiefel’s Crooked Roubaix, and the Sunrise to Sunset, in which solo riders or teams pedal a 7.9-mile loop as many times as they can in a 12-hour period. “Great times were had by all,” said Winter Park & Fraser Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Ross.
