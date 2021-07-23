CSP: Amtrak carrying over 200 people hits semi in Grand County, but only one hurt

An Amtrack passenger train clipped an unloaded flatbed trailer being pulled by a semi on Friday in Grand County. According to Colorado State Patrol, only the train conductor suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

Courtesy Amber Holleman

One person suffered minor injuries when a westbound Amtrak train carrying 220 passengers hit a semi in Grand County at 12:23 p.m. Friday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the semi was pulling an unloaded flatbed trailer when it crossed the railroad tracks on County Road 21 off US Highway 40 in front of the oncoming train.

The railroad intersection near Parshall is marked by a sign but does not have a crossing bar or arm, according to CSP.

The semi driver was not hurt and neither were any passengers on the train. At this time, the only reported injuries were minor and suffered by the train’s conductor, according to CSP.

The CSP spokesman said the train was carrying 220 passengers on its way to Glenwood Springs at the time of the wreck. The train has since been released with a tow on scene.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded, including the sheriff’s deputies assisting with Spanish translation.