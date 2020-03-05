CSP: Denver man led state police on chase into Grand County

A Denver man is facing over a half dozen criminal charges for allegedly leading state troopers on a chase from Summit County into Grand on Feb. 28.

According to information provided by a Colorado State Patrol, a state trooper and tow truck driver were helping another motorist who had gotten stuck on Colorado Highway 9 north of Silverthorne at about 3:55 p.m.

While helping the other driver, a white Jetta passed the trooper at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the trooper and the tow truck, a CSP spokesman said. The Jetta’s speed was estimated at 80 mph when the car passed the trooper.

The spokesman said that, not far down the road, another trooper caught up to the Jetta and tried to pull the speeding car over but the driver wouldn’t stop. At that point, the trooper performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” to immobilize the Jetta south of Kremmling, the spokesman said.

Once stopped, the driver, identified as Patrick A. Carpenter, 23, of Denver, reportedly failed roadside sobriety tests.

He was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of an open marijuana container, vehicular eluding creating a substantial risk of bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.