CSP: Steamboat man died of medical condition before wreck in Jackson County

A Steamboat man died from a medical condition before crashing his pickup on Sunday about a mile and a half north of Walden, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Based on information released by CSP, Jess John Riele, 44, was headed north on Colorado 125 near Jackson County Road 51A when his 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 veered off the road and went down an embankment into a field. The Ram continued on, striking the embankment on the county road, before going over the county road and coming to a stop in a nearby field.

Riele was taken to North Park Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by the Jackson County Coroner.

The crash is being investigated by CSP, which reported that an autopsy showed Riele died from “a significant medical condition,” not the crash. Neither adverse weather, speed, nor impairment are suspected contributing factors.

Responding agencies included North Park Fire Rescue, North Park Hospital District (EMS), Jackson County Sheriff Office and Jackson County Coroner’s Office.