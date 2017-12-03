CSU Extension holding annual Sugar Chalet

CSU Extension in Grand County is hosting the annual Sugar Chalet Decorating Party on Friday, Dec. 8 at the Exhibit Hall in Kremmling.

The event is open to everyone between the ages of five and 18 years, and is just $5 per child to participate (all materials included). It is always a fun opportunity to celebrate the holiday season and create masterpieces of sugar.

Parents should plan on attending with young children. RSVP to Lacy at lstovner@co.grand.co.us or call 970-724-3436 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5.