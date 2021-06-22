CSU Extension seeks Grand County input
The Colorado State University Grand County Extension is conducting a community needs assessment to better understand the issues facing Colorado.
The county-wide survey is designed to gather information to help CSU Extension tailor programs and services to serve the unique needs of the community.
Residents are encouraged to complete the 10 minute survey at extension.colostate.edu/communitysurvey. The survey closes Sunday.
