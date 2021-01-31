Custom home architect relocates to Grand
A Denver architect has moved his unique design services to Grand Lake after 20 years of success on the Front Range.
Michael Knorr is known for his one-of-a-kind homes, including a contemporary mansion in Cherry Creek known as the most expensive house on the market in Denver in 2020 and the Las Vegas home of the famous magicians Siegfried and Roy. He moved up to Grand County to better serve the growing mountain area.
“Development does not have to mean harming the environment or degrading views,” Knorr said in a release about his relocation. “We can live and build in the natural world without destroying it.”
Knorr specializes in residential architecture of all kinds, but has also designed commercial and multifamily properties.
For more information, go to http://www.michaelknorr.net or email mk2mka@gmail.com.
