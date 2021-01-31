 Custom home architect relocates to Grand | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Custom home architect relocates to Grand

News News |

McKenna Harford
  

Michael Knorr, an architect who recently moved to Grand Lake, built this contemporary Cherry Creek home that is the most expensive house on the market in Denver at $11 million.
Courtesy Michael Knorr

A Denver architect has moved his unique design services to Grand Lake after 20 years of success on the Front Range.

Michael Knorr is known for his one-of-a-kind homes, including a contemporary mansion in Cherry Creek known as the most expensive house on the market in Denver in 2020 and the Las Vegas home of the famous magicians Siegfried and Roy. He moved up to Grand County to better serve the growing mountain area.

“Development does not have to mean harming the environment or degrading views,” Knorr said in a release about his relocation. “We can live and build in the natural world without destroying it.”

Knorr specializes in residential architecture of all kinds, but has also designed commercial and multifamily properties.

For more information, go to http://www.michaelknorr.net or email mk2mka@gmail.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more