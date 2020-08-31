DA Karzen named finalist for open judge seat

District Attorney Matt Karzen

Courtesy photo

The 14th Judicial District Court announced three finalists for a vacant judge seat on Monday, including current District Attorney Matt Karzen.

Judge Shelley Hill is retiring in January, creating a vacancy. Karzen, of Steamboat Springs, along with Erin Wilson, of Steamboat Springs, and Sandra Gardner, of Hamilton, have been named finalists for the position.

Gov. Jared Polis now has 15 days from Monday to appoint one of the three finalists to the seat.

The appointee would fill the seat starting Jan. 12.

Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.