DA Karzen named finalist for open judge seat
The 14th Judicial District Court announced three finalists for a vacant judge seat on Monday, including current District Attorney Matt Karzen.
Judge Shelley Hill is retiring in January, creating a vacancy. Karzen, of Steamboat Springs, along with Erin Wilson, of Steamboat Springs, and Sandra Gardner, of Hamilton, have been named finalists for the position.
Gov. Jared Polis now has 15 days from Monday to appoint one of the three finalists to the seat.
The appointee would fill the seat starting Jan. 12.
Comments regarding any of the nominees may be sent via e-mail to the governor at gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User