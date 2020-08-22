DA Karzen qualifies for November ballot

District Attorney Matt Karzen

Courtesy photo

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has announced that Matthew Karzen, an unaffiliated candidate for District Attorney for Grand, Moffat and Routt Counties, has submitted the required number of valid signatures to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Eric Mulder, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District F and Tami Young, a nonpartisan candidate for Regional Transportation District Board of Directors, District M, have not collected the required number of signatures and will not appear on the ballot.

Candidates wishing to seek nomination for District Attorney by petition are required to collect at least 1,000 signatures or 3% of the votes cast in their district in the most recent general election, whichever is less. In this case, at least 560 valid signatures were required. Karzen submitted 782 valid signatures.

Candidates for RTD Board of Directors are required to collect 250 signatures in their district. Mulder submitted 157 valid signatures and Young submitted 181.