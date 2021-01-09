Daddy/daughter dance slated for Feb. 6

The 18th annual daddy/daughter dance is scheduled Feb. 6 with two options available for participants this year.

Put on by the Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District and the Granby Recreation Department, the dance is open to all young ladies over age 3 along with the adult escort of their choice.

Granby Rec will host an in person dance from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. at the Elk Ridge Ballroom at River Run Resort. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 5 and no walk-ins will be allowed.

All COVID-19 protocol will be followed and face coverings are required. Tickets are $15 per person and registration is limited. For the in-person dance, register by calling Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or online at granbyrec.activityreg.com.

Fraser Valley Rec will also host a virtual dance with at-home dance party kits available for pick up at the Grand Park Recreation Center. Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee the availability of a kit.

Kits are $18 each and Fraser Valley Rec recommends one kit per child. Kits include a special keepsake, decorations, activities to share and more.

Pre-register for the virtual dance by calling Fraser Valley Rec by calling 970-726-8968 or fraservalleyrec.org.