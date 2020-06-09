DA’s office declines to pursue charges in US 40 fatality

The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is not pursuing charges in the May 17 death of Fernando Figueroa on US Highway 40.

According to a declination letter from the DA’s office to the Granby Police Department, Figueroa was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his wife. The two were traveling back to Granby when a domestic dispute developed inside the vehicle.

Near Granby, Figueroa exited the vehicle while it was moving. He was then struck by another vehicle behind them. A Colorado State Trooper happened to be behind the vehicle that struck Figueroa and found him in the road.

Neither Figueroa’s wife nor the driver of the vehicle that hit him displayed signs of intoxication or impairment, and their accounts of events matched the evidence at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office explained there was no direct or circumstantial evidence suggesting that Figueroa’s wife or the driver of the vehicle that hit Figueroa committed any crimes.

The evidence shows that Figueroa left the vehicle while it was moving after the domestic dispute, having caused significant damage to the inside of the vehicle and allegedly assaulted his wife, according to the DA’s office.

After exiting the moving vehicle, the DA’s office noted, the vehicle behind him struck Figueroa in an unavoidable crash.