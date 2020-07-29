Date set for hearing on possible dispensary near Granby

The hearing for a proposed marijuana dispensary outside Granby has been rescheduled after a nine month delay.

IgadI’s public hearing with the Grand County Commissioners is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25 after the original hearing in November was canceled.

The hearing was postponed due to a question over the property lease for the location at 843 W. Agate Ave. Prior to the postponed hearing, a number of Granby residents had voiced their support and their opposition to the proposed dispensary.

The Granby Board of Trustees also sent the county commissioners a letter expressing the board’s opposition while requesting the county deny IgadI’s application. The proposed dispensary is not actually within town limits, so the county has jurisdiction over the application.

If approved, the store would be IgadI’s second location in Grand County with the first store in Tabernash.