David Buckley cures campaign finance misuse allegations

David Buckley

An Oct. 21 complaint alleged David Buckley, the Republican District 13 state representative candidate, had misused campaign funds through excessive mileage reimbursements. Buckley wrote in an email that he cured the alleged violations on Tuesday, Nov. 15, which he wrote were due to a data entry issue,.

An initial review of the claim on Nov. 3 alerted Buckley to an opportunity to resolve the allegations. The review found that the complaint was filed on time, alleged one or more potential violations of state campaign finance law, provided sufficient facts to support its claims and stated it could be cured by the respondent. Buckley had until Nov. 18 to resolve the alleged violations or tell the Election Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office that he intended to dispute the complaint.

Buckley wrote in an email that the data entry errors will be corrected and he expects the case to be closed.

If Buckley had disputed the claims, the Elections Division would have further investigated the issue. The complaint’s details on the state’s Transparency in Contribution and Expenditure Reporting website have not received an update since the Nov. 3 initial review.

According to a state campaign finance complaints frequently asked questions document , the Elections Division decides if the responded cured and complied with the law after the period for cure expires, either filing a request for dismissal with the Deputy Secretary of State or moving into an investigation.