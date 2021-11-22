Death at Colorado Timber Resources under investigation

The Grand County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred at Colorado Timber Resources on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

Grand County Sheriff's Office / Courtesy photo

Few details have been released in a death that occurred Monday at Colorado Timber Resources in Parshall.

Around 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and the Grand County Coroner’s Office responded to a fatal industrial accident at the sawmill.

A spokesperson for the GCSO confirmed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted about the incident. Further information about the death investigation was not available Monday night.

“Our hearts and condolences are with the victim’s family, co-workers and loved ones during this tragic time,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. “A loss of one of our community members impacts us all.”

In the statement, Schroetlin encouraged anyone needing Colorado Crisis Services to reach out by calling 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255.

Colorado Timber Resources produces its own lumber products, including commercial framing lumber, chips and shavings. It opened in Grand County in 2012.