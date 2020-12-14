Dec. 19-20 ski reservations full at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge & Keystone
Vail and Breck full Dec. 28 to Jan. 2
Ski reservations are full at all four of Vail Resorts’ I-70 corridor properties for the Dec. 19-20 weekend.
Reservations are also full at all four properties — Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail — on Sunday, Dec. 13. Employees who are not working have been restricted from accessing the ski lifts at Vail Resorts’ four I-70 resorts on Sunday, Dec. 13, as well.
Reservations are also filling fast for the week after Christmas. Both Vail and Breckenridge are currently showing full reservations Dec. 28 to Jan. 2.
Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Vail were among 34 of Vail Resorts’ North American ski areas to implement a reservations system this year in an effort to limit crowds amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reservations are subject to change, and previously closed reservations have re-opened this season as resort capacity is altered depending on terrain availability. Vail Resorts implemented the reservations system voluntarily and is not sharing capacity numbers.
Breckenridge guests were also subject to a reservation cancellation event over the weekend.
Commenting on the Epic Pass Holders Facebook group, user Dylan Rupe said he received a letter from John Buhler, chief operating officer at Breckenridge Resort, canceling his reservation for Dec. 12.
The letter said the Dec. 12 reservations were canceled for guests who made reservations Dec. 5-7.
“Please know that we took all action to avoid having to cancel your reservation, including eliminating all lift ticket sales and off-duty employee and dependent access for that day,” Buhler wrote. “In determining which pass holder reservations to cancel, we started with those made most recently and this decision impacts pass holder reservations made between Dec. 5-7.”
