Deceased identified in Colorado Timber Resources fatality

The Grand County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death that occurred at Colorado Timber Resources on Monday.

Grand County EMS / Courtesy photo

The Grand County Coroner’s Office identified the man who died in an industrial accident Monday at Colorado Timber Resources as Pierce Hopkins, 24, of Kremmling.

The cause or manner of death was not provided, and officials with the coroner’s office said they could not release any other information at this time. Hopkins’ death is under investigation.

Around 1:50 p.m. Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS and the coroner’s office responded to a fatal accident at Colorado Timber Resources in Parshall. Few details have been released about the incident.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been contacted, which is standard for worksite deaths.

In a statement, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office encouraged anyone needing Colorado Crisis Services to reach out by calling 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255.