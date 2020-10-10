Deep Creek Fire 70% contained; Williams Fork Fire picks up

Crews respond to the Deep Creek Fire, which broke out Wednesday.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Deep Creek Fire did not grow Friday, remaining at 88 acres.

The 75 firefighters working on the blaze brought the fire to 70% containment, US Forest Service officials said in an update. The Grand County and Summit County sheriff offices have lifted all evacuation and pre-evacuation notices related to Deep Creek south of Kremmling.

Closures in the upper Spring Creek Road and Dice Hill areas remain in place as firefighters continue working on full containment.

Aircraft played a key role in helping firefighters on the ground stop the spread of the fire Friday, officials said. Responders strengthened containment lines and mopped up using six engines and two water tenders.

Today, firefighters will continue to secure the fire line in the heavier fuels on the northwest flank, which is not yet contained, as well as continue mopping up.

As for the Williams Fork Fire burning about 20 miles west from Deep Creek, fire activity picked up on the northeastern side of the fire near the previously existing spot fire. Air support was on site with air tankers and helicopters to slow the fire spread.

Weather will continue to foster active fire behavior today, but temperatures are expected to drop as the weekend progresses with a chance of light precipitation. Fire growth is expected to slow and expand minimally in the Upson and Richey Creek areas, which will test firefighter containment lines.

In the southeast, officials said the fire is trying to cross the Williams Fork and Bobtail Creek near Jones Pass. Crews are using fire to reduce unburned and partially burned fuels.

The Williams Fork Fire has burned 14,091 acres and remains 25% contained with 334 personnel working the fire.